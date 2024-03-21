Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tessa Townsend, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster places a ramp on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. The 37th Airlift Squadron hosted the event with 15 units across Ramstein AB, providing demonstrations, displays and a formation of four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for students to showcase different career fields in the U.S. Air Force, and celebrate women in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro
