U.S. Army jumpers perform a pre-jump gear and safety check over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Approximately 120 military jumpers from bases across Germany and Italy participated in the Fly Like a Girl event led by the 37th Airlift Squadron, celebrating the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8301206 VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1539 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.37 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.