    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 7 of 14]

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, flies a C-130J aircraft departing Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event, which included a C-130J flight with all female aviators, aircrew and jumpers, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation, as well as a career fair with 15 other units, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women’s History Month
    37th AS
    Team Ramstein
    Fly Like a Girl

