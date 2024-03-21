Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, flies a C-130J aircraft departing Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event, which included a C-130J flight with all female aviators, aircrew and jumpers, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation, as well as a career fair with 15 other units, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

