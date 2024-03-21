Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 11 of 14]

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Contingency Response Group airborne jumpmaster, performs a safety check on jumpers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Approximately 120 military jumpers from bases across Germany and Italy participated in the Fly Like a Girl event led by the 37th Airlift Squadron. This was the third and largest FLAG event hosted by Ramstein AB to honor women in aviation and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Women’s History Month
    37th AS
    Team Ramstein
    Fly Like a Girl

