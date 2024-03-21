U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Contingency Response Group airborne jumpmaster, performs a safety check on jumpers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Approximately 120 military jumpers from bases across Germany and Italy participated in the Fly Like a Girl event led by the 37th Airlift Squadron. This was the third and largest FLAG event hosted by Ramstein AB to honor women in aviation and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8301207 VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1548 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.