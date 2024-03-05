U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Brown, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, stabilizes a rope reel used for an EOD procedure during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians are trained to utilize a variety of tactics to safely eliminate hazards facing personnel and military assets within a variety of warfare environments, oftentimes requiring on-the-spot problem solving and ingenuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8272916
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CW240-1157
|Resolution:
|3802x2716
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise
