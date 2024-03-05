U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Brown, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, stabilizes a rope reel used for an EOD procedure during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians are trained to utilize a variety of tactics to safely eliminate hazards facing personnel and military assets within a variety of warfare environments, oftentimes requiring on-the-spot problem solving and ingenuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise