Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Brown, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, marks a training ordnance with marking chalk during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 26, 2024. EOD technicians utilize chalk markings to identify found and suspected munition locations, as well as cleared walking paths within a hazardous area to ensure the safety of themselves and others, until the area can be rendered safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

