    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 11 of 24]

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Young, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, poses for a photo during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. Young served as a team sergeant during the exercise gaining leadership experience and new skills from other units and branches as teams worked together to strengthen Joint Force relationships and accrue additional capabilities across the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8272907
    VIRIN: 240124-F-CW240-2179
    Resolution: 4102x2930
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    Shaw AFB
    EOD
    20 FW
    Salty Weasel

