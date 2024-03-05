U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Young, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, poses for a photo during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. Young served as a team sergeant during the exercise gaining leadership experience and new skills from other units and branches as teams worked together to strengthen Joint Force relationships and accrue additional capabilities across the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04 Photo ID: 8272907 VIRIN: 240124-F-CW240-2179 Resolution: 4102x2930 Size: 1.16 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.