U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Williams, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, searches an area for explosives with a VMR2 Minehound during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The SW training scenarios were developed to prepare service members on potential adversaries’ tactics and ensure they are equipped to combat the latest threats in the ever-changing warfare environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04 Photo ID: 8272914 VIRIN: 240124-F-CW240-1305 Resolution: 3666x2619 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.