Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

A U.S. Army Common Robotic System Heavy (CRS(H)) is posed for a photo during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The CRS(H) is the Army’s common robotic platform capable of accepting various mission payloads, enhancing protection to service members by providing increased standoff capabilities to identify, render safe and dispose of explosive ordnance and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

