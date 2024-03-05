A U.S. Army Common Robotic System Heavy (CRS(H)) is posed for a photo during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The CRS(H) is the Army’s common robotic platform capable of accepting various mission payloads, enhancing protection to service members by providing increased standoff capabilities to identify, render safe and dispose of explosive ordnance and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8272904
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CW240-2245
|Resolution:
|3736x2669
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT