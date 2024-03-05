Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Fleming, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Glenn and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Austin, 94th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians place a hand-built lift to complete a training scenario during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians rely on communication and cooperation in order to safely locate, identify and remove explosive hazards that require multiple service members working together simultaneously, each with their own assigned responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

