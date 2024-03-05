Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 15 of 24]

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Fleming, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Glenn and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Austin, 94th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians place a hand-built lift to complete a training scenario during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians rely on communication and cooperation in order to safely locate, identify and remove explosive hazards that require multiple service members working together simultaneously, each with their own assigned responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04
    VIRIN: 240124-F-CW240-1971
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    Shaw AFB
    EOD
    20 FW
    Salty Weasel

