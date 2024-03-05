A training munition with chalk markings sits on the ground during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians utilize chalk markings to identify found and suspected munition locations, as well as cleared walking paths within a hazardous area to ensure the safety of themselves and others, until the area can be rendered safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04 Photo ID: 8272898 VIRIN: 240126-F-CW240-1379 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.21 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.