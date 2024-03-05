A training munition with chalk markings sits on the ground during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians utilize chalk markings to identify found and suspected munition locations, as well as cleared walking paths within a hazardous area to ensure the safety of themselves and others, until the area can be rendered safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise
