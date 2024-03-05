From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Hills, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Thomas Clark and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clayton Ray, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team members, analyze x-ray imagery during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The SW training scenarios were developed to prepare service members on potential adversaries’ tactics and ensure they are equipped to combat the latest threats in the ever-changing warfare environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring out personally identifiable information on the x-ray reader.)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8272913
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CW240-1855
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT