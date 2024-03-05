Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Hills, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Thomas Clark and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clayton Ray, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team members, analyze x-ray imagery during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The SW training scenarios were developed to prepare service members on potential adversaries’ tactics and ensure they are equipped to combat the latest threats in the ever-changing warfare environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring out personally identifiable information on the x-ray reader.)

Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger