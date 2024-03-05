Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Curtis Strange, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team leader, U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Young, 756th EOD Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Brown, 756th EOD Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, discuss their approach strategy for a training scenario during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians rely on communication and cooperation in order to safely locate, identify and remove explosive hazards that require multiple service members working together simultaneously, each with their own assigned responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

