U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Glenn, 94th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, assesses a training munition during exercise Salty Weasel (SW) at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. The SW training scenarios were developed to prepare service members on potential adversaries’ tactics and ensure they are equipped to combat the latest threats in the ever-changing warfare environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger