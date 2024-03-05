Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Young, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion team sergeant, performs EOD procedures during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. EOD technicians are trained to utilize a variety of tactics to safely eliminate hazards facing personnel and military assets within a variety of warfare environments, oftentimes requiring on-the-spot problem solving and ingenuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

