    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 13 of 24]

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A training ordnance is hoisted from a hole as part of a training scenario during exercise Salty Weasel at the McCrady Training Center on Fort Jackson, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians are trained to utilize a variety of tactics to safely eliminate hazards facing personnel and military assets within a variety of warfare environments, oftentimes requiring on-the-spot problem solving and ingenuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8272909
    VIRIN: 240124-F-CW240-2113
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    This work, Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defusing Danger: 20th CES hosts joint EOD exercise

    Shaw AFB
    EOD
    20 FW
    Salty Weasel

