U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course students conduct route reconnaissance during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Route reconnaissance is conducted to gather critical information about terrain, potential hazards and any obstacles that might affect the safe passage of military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8177812 VIRIN: 231215-F-HU126-1157 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.5 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.