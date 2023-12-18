Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Redden, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team member, provides directions during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Operational orders given to tactical leaders from the Battle Staff guided squads during missions, conducting area reconnaissance and gathering crucial intel from ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

