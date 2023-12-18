Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aquil Morgan, 823d Base Defense Squadron squad leader, draws a sector sketch during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Sector sketches serve as a visual representation of a specific area that includes key details of the area to identify future threats and coordinate defensive strategies to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

