U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aquil Morgan, 823d Base Defense Squadron squad leader, draws a sector sketch during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Sector sketches serve as a visual representation of a specific area that includes key details of the area to identify future threats and coordinate defensive strategies to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8177796
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-HU126-1041
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.12 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
