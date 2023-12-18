Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aquil Morgan, 823d Base Defense Squadron squad leader, draws a sector sketch during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Sector sketches include details such as key landmarks, potential threats, entry and exit points, defensive positions, and other relevant features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

