U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Kovich, right, 820th Combat Operations Squadron operations officer, talks through a mission plan with Senior Airman Malachi Davidson, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team leader, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Davidson was designated as a squad leader and was responsible for overseeing and leading a team tasked with defending a specific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
