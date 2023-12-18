U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wakefield, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team member, opens a Meal Ready-to-Eat during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. An MRE is a self-contained, individual field ration designed to provide a complete meal for military personnel and individuals in situations where regular food facilities may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
