U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wakefield, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team member, opens a Meal Ready-to-Eat during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. An MRE is a self-contained, individual field ration designed to provide a complete meal for military personnel and individuals in situations where regular food facilities may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8177799 VIRIN: 231214-F-HU126-1259 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.27 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.