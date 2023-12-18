U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course squad leaders plan their mission during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. The five-day field training exercise immersed tactical leaders and battle staff in real-world scenarios that tested their mission planning and execution of orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8177795 VIRIN: 231214-F-HU126-1113 Resolution: 8146x5431 Size: 19.83 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.