    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 15 of 16]

    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course students conduct route reconnaissance during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Route reconnaissance is conducted to gather critical information about terrain, potential hazards and any obstacles that might affect the safe passage of military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 8177811
    VIRIN: 231215-F-HU126-1163
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.32 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    820 BDG
    93 AGOW
    820 COS

