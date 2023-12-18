U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course students conduct route reconnaissance during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Route reconnaissance is conducted to gather critical information about terrain, potential hazards and any obstacles that might affect the safe passage of military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8177811
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-HU126-1163
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.32 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT