U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course students sit in Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. LMTVs are designed to transport personnel, supplies, and equipment across different terrains in a wide range of operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
