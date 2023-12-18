Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a Battle Staff Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. The Battle Staff course teaches Air Base Defense Doctrine and how to implement it into mission planning for tactical leaders to employ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

