Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Davidson, 823rd Base Defense Squadron fire team leader, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Malachi was holding security and covering for his sector of fire during route reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

