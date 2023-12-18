Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Tactical Leader Course students load into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Students were driven to a drop-off point to start their next mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US