Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wakefield, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team member, prepares to load into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The missions during the exercise focused on denying adversarial access to key terrain and enemy movement as well as eliminating adversaries in proximity to bases, decreasing enemies’ capability and willingness to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

