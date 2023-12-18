Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders [Image 10 of 16]

    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wakefield, 823d Base Defense Squadron fire team member, prepares to load into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The missions during the exercise focused on denying adversarial access to key terrain and enemy movement as well as eliminating adversaries in proximity to bases, decreasing enemies’ capability and willingness to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:22
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders
    Tactical Leader, Battle Staff Courses shapes future leaders

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

