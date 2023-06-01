39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, uses night vision goggles inside of a C-130J Super Hercules during an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at an undisclosed location. During the airdrop, loadmasters wore night vision goggles to execute their mission during night flying operations and drop pallets of blood out of the aircraft to ground personnel below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

