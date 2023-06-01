39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during a combat airdrop mission at an undisclosed location, Jan. 6, 2023. The crew wore night vision gear and flew low light operations to ensure a safe and successful airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

