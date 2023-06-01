Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during a combat airdrop mission at an undisclosed location, Jan. 6, 2023. The crew wore night vision gear and flew low light operations to ensure a safe and successful airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7585145
|VIRIN:
|010623-F-PT849-0180
|Resolution:
|3000x2148
|Size:
|479.81 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR
