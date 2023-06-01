Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 14 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    QATAR

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares pallets of blood inside a C-130J Super Hercules, prior to departure for an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Location: QA
    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

