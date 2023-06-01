39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a 10K-Loader toward a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2023. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

