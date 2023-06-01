39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait– Members from the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron took to the skies for a combat airdrop mission out of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2023. The C-130J Super Hercules crew got to flex their capabilities while delivering life-saving food, water and blood to forward operating bases in the area of responsibility.



“This is why we’re here. The C-130 is a cargo-made aircraft,” said Capt. Audrey Crismon, 39th EAS pilot. “What makes us special as a C-130 crew is that our bread and butter is the airdrop. We can get into a lot more places that a lot of bigger planes can’t.”



The method of delivering cargo by airdrop is safer for Airmen since it minimizes time on the ground and expedites the entire process of moving cargo compared to the ground transportation method. This method is starting to be more prominent around the AOR after offering it to users and getting their thumbs up. With each successful mission, the capability becomes less of a rarity and more of a necessity.



“This is something that we practice very often in the states,” said Senior Airman William Watson, 39th EAS loadmaster. “After years of practicing, actually getting to do the mission and really resupplying the people on the ground that need these things…it’s very rewarding.”



These kinds of missions help bring back into focus why we’re here and how we’re helping bring stability to the region. Whether it’s pallets of equipment, humvees, personnel, life-saving food, water or blood—moving cargo is a prominent part of day-to-day missions in the AOR.



“The Middle East may not be in the news as much right now but there is still a lot we’re getting done here that is still important to accomplish,” said Crismon.



After hours of flying through the night, the time came for the big moment. Hours of hard work from Soldiers and Airmen came to a crescendo when the back of the C-130J opened and the cargo shot flawlessly out of the back.



“It’s the best feeling watching those bundles go out, knowing all the work that goes into it from our Army riggers to our Air Force inspectors and the loadmasters that work together to make that happen,” said Watson. "It all culminates to that one moment when it leaves the ramp.”



After the drop, it was nothing but high-fives, smiles and the satisfaction of knowing they made an impact that night.



“That’s the most exciting part for me…having a purpose and feeling like what I’m doing is actually making a difference for people’s lives,” explained Crismon. “Even if I don’t know who they are and they don't know who I am, it’s still making a difference for them and therein makes a difference for me.”

