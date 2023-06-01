Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    QATAR

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen load pallets of blood onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to departure for an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 04:29
    Photo ID: 7585152
    VIRIN: 230106-F-DJ189-1252
    Resolution: 5811x3867
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: QA
    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

