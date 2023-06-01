379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen load pallets of blood onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to departure for an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7585152
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-DJ189-1252
|Resolution:
|5811x3867
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR
