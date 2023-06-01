39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

A U.S. Soldier inspects pallets of cargo containing blood, food and water before loading it onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to an airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

