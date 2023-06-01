A U.S. Soldier inspects pallets of cargo containing blood, food and water before loading it onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to an airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 04:29
This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR
