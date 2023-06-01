Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 4 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    QATAR

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Soldier inspects pallets of cargo containing blood, food and water before loading it onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to an airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. An airdrop is a tactical capability that allows aircraft to drop vital supplies to military personnel in remote areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 04:29
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR
    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

