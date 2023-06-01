39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

Senior Airman Donald Harmon, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, puts information on a computer while cargo is being loaded onto a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Airdrops are one of the many missions the C-130 is capable of flying due to its size and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

