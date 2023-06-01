39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, straps down a pallet of cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Loadmasters work diligently to make sure cargo is secured in the back of their planes, ensuring the mission runs smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

