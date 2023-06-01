Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, straps down a pallet of cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Loadmasters work diligently to make sure cargo is secured in the back of their planes, ensuring the mission runs smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR
