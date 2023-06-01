Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 7 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    QATAR

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a pallet of cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Blood, food and water were inside these live-saving pallets of cargo that were dropped in various undisclosed locations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

