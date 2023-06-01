From left, Senior Airman William Watson, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a pallet of cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules before a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Blood, food and water were inside these live-saving pallets of cargo that were dropped in various undisclosed locations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 04:29 Photo ID: 7585142 VIRIN: 010623-F-PT849-0065 Resolution: 3000x2224 Size: 590.4 KB Location: QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.