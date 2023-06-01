39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

From left, Capt. Audrey Crismon, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, and Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th EAS loadmaster, check the information on a pallet of cargo prior to a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. “That’s the most exciting part for me, having a purpose and feeling like what I’m doing is actually making a difference for people’s lives,” said Crismon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

