    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 9 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    QATAR

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Capt. Audrey Crismon, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, and Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th EAS loadmaster, check the information on a pallet of cargo prior to a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. “That’s the most exciting part for me, having a purpose and feeling like what I’m doing is actually making a difference for people’s lives,” said Crismon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 04:29
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

