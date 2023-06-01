39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

A U.S. Soldier attaches a pallet of cargo to a cable inside a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a combat airdrop mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2023. Loadmasters work with Army riggers and inspectors to ensure the cargo is secured correctly before airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

