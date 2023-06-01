Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 15 of 17]

    39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares night vision goggles for an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at an undisclosed location. During the airdrop, loadmasters wore night vision goggles to execute their mission during night flying operations and drop pallets of blood out of a C-130J Super Hercules to ground personnel below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 04:29
    Photo ID: 7585150
    VIRIN: 230106-F-DJ189-1350
    Resolution: 4456x2965
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    combat airdrop
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Kuwait
    39th EAS

