Master Sgt. Michael Berry, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares night vision goggles for an airdrop, Jan. 6, 2023 at an undisclosed location. During the airdrop, loadmasters wore night vision goggles to execute their mission during night flying operations and drop pallets of blood out of a C-130J Super Hercules to ground personnel below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

39th EAS delivers life-saving supplies throughout the AOR