    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 15 of 16]

    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lueck and Senior Airman Roberts, C-17A Globemaster III aircraft loadmasters assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, review aircraft identification documents in support of a bomber task force in the U.S. Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility Dec. 20, 2022. Together with our Allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7573226
    VIRIN: 221220-F-QP712-0277
    Resolution: 5398x3592
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

