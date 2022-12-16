U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct preflight checks of a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2022. The U.S. Air Force leverages platforms like the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances to enable the Joint Force, partners and Allies anytime, anyplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
