15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct an aircrew briefing as their C-17A Globemaster III aircraft is serviced at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Dec. 16, 2022. The U.S. Air Force leverages platforms like the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances to enable the Joint Force, partners and Allies anytime, anyplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US