U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct preflight checks of a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. USINDOPACOM routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the employment of our military forces and demonstrating strategic predictability while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7573214 VIRIN: 221220-F-QP712-0009 Resolution: 5548x3691 Size: 13.29 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.