15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct preflight checks of a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Dec. 16, 2022. The U.S. Air Force leverages platforms like the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances to enable the Joint Force, partners and Allies anytime, anyplace.
|12.16.2022
|12.27.2022 16:05
|7573210
|221216-F-QP712-0295
|6048x4024
|11.32 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|6
|2
