15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch contrails from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. are visible over a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Dec. 16, 2022. Team Vandenberg launched an international mission led by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES), the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to make the first global survey of Earth's surface water, observe the fine details of the ocean's surface topography, and measure how water bodies change over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

