    SpaceX Falcon 9 visible from Travis AFB [Image 3 of 16]

    SpaceX Falcon 9 visible from Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    SpaceX Falcon 9 launch contrails from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. are visible over Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Dec. 16, 2022. Team Vandenberg launched an international mission led by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES), the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to make the first global survey of Earth's surface water, observe the fine details of the ocean's surface topography, and measure how water bodies change over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7573206
    VIRIN: 221216-F-QP712-0115
    Resolution: 5571x3707
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceX Falcon 9 visible from Travis AFB [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

