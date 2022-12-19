U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct preflight checks of a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. In order to provide a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent, USINDOPACOM forces must be ready to respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
