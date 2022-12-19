Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 13 of 16]

    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct preflight checks of a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. In order to provide a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent, USINDOPACOM forces must be ready to respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7573223
    VIRIN: 221220-F-QP712-0093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.91 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

